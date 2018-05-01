Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Executive Director Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri said the federal government has taken new initiatives in the budget 2018-19 that will have an impact on sectors across the economy.

He expressed these views in a seminar on "Post Budget (2018-19) Overview and Analysis" here Monday along with the chief speakers former chief economist of Pakistan Dr Pervaiz Tahir, ex-senator-ANP, Ilyas Ahmed Bilour and SDPI Joint Executive Director Dr Vaqar Ahmed.

Addressing the seminar, Suleri said the government focused on indirect taxation in the budget while Higher Education Commission and railway sectors had got more allocation as compared to previous budgets. He said the opposition parties should present shadow budget and plans for Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) and mobilize their voters for achieving these goals.

He said the international and national economic ambience was conducive in the last five years as Pakistan didn't face any serious natural and man-made disasters while the political instability in the past three years had rendered serious impacts on the economic development of the country.

Dr Pervaiz Tariq on the occasion said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) should set the target to increase the number of tax return filers instead of achieving maximum revenue targets, adding it should have members at national and provincial level who work efficiently and achieve targets.

Ilyas Ahmed Bilour said water shortage issue should be addressed on priority basis to avoid major crisis in the country. He said Diamer Bhasha Dam was a national project as it would produce 4500MW of electricity and help overcome energy crisis.

He suggested that government should reduce taxes on petroleum products and other items for the benefit of the common man.