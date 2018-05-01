Share:

LAHORE - Two weeks after a spent bullet casing was found at the house of a senior judge in Lahore, police investigators and intelligence operatives have not been able to get any lead or clue about motives behind the “firing” incident.

A police official on Monday confirmed to The Nation that the “attempted murder case” registered with the police was almost closed since the probe reached a dead end. When asked about any arrest or breakthrough, the official said, “How arrest can be made in this case unless the motives are established and the suspect is identified?”

The so-called firing incident was repeatedly aired on national news channels throughout the day on April 15. The incident was also condemned widely. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar and other senior judges rushed to the residence of Justice Ijaz ul Hassan as TV channels flashed the “breaking news.”

An official of the provincial government, who also spoke to this reporter on the condition of anonymity, said that the joint investigation team constituted to probe into this high-profile incident was also unable to establish that it was an incident of targeted firing. “We understand that it was a case of stray bullets fired from long distance,” the official claimed.

During the probe, the investigators also examined CCTV footage taken from nearby streets but they could not find out that any suspect was present there. The local residents told the police they did not hear the gunshots. Also, the police guards deployed outside the residence of the judge could not hear sound of the fire.

Earlier, the Punjab Forensic Science Agency also claimed in its report that it was an incident of “stray bullet” that landed at the Model Town residence of Justice Ijaz ul Hassan. The forensic investigation also revealed that the two spent bullet casings found at the house of the judge were fired from a long distance.

A couple of weeks ago, a criminal case registered with the Model Town police (under section 324/427 of the PPC and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act) after two spent bullet casings were found at the house of the judge.

One bullet, recovered from outside the house, had hit the main gate. Another bullet struck the floor of the house after hitting the kitchen’s window.

The police had registered the FIR on the complaint of Constable Muhammad Asif, one of the police guards deployed outside the house for security. According to the complainant, the first bullet fell on the road after hitting the main gate of house on that night. The bullet also left a visible mark on the gate. “(Hours later) when the forensic team left the site after collecting evidences, another bullet hit the floor in the open sky at about 9am. I went toward that place where I saw a bullet,” he added. The constable went on to say, “I am confident that unknown gunmen fired the bullets to cause damage and to harass the respectable residents of the house (112/H-II).”

The provincial government had formed a high-powered police team to investigate the incident and later a Joint Investigation Team was constituted to thoroughly probe the incident. DIG (Investigation) Chaudhry Sultan Ahmad, SSP Ghulam Mubashir Maiken, CIA SP Nadeem Abbas, and SP (Investigation, Model Town) Shakir Ahmad Shahid were members of the team.

While investigations into the firing incident have reached a dead end, Lahore SP CIA Nadeem Abbas says the investigators were still working on this case. “(The) JIT including members from intelligence agencies are investigating (the incident),” he said and refused to comment further.

Earlier, a senior police investigator told The Nation that the incidents of stray bullets hitting houses or high-rise structures in the town are not rare. Requesting anonymity, he said that many people resort to aerial fining to celebrate weddings or other events particularly on the weekends. The spent bullet casings were also found at the house of the judge on Sunday morning, he claimed.

In August, a bullet had hit the office of Chairman Punjab Information and Technology Board (Dr Umar Saif in the same locality. No one had been hurt in the incident as it was an off-day. Reportedly, the bullet had pierced through the windowpane of an office adjacent to Chairman’s office, and then passed through the glass-wall of Dr Saif’s office before hitting to his chair.

