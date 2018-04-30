Share:

KATHMANDU:- An Italian climber has died on Nepal's rugged Mount Dhaulagiri, officials said Monday, the first fatality of the busy spring climbing season. Simone La Terra, 37, was blown off the 8,167-metre (26,795-foot) mountain - the world's seventh highest peak - by a strong gust of wind on Sunday. His body was found Monday. Dambar Parajuli of Prestige Adventure, which organised the Italian's expedition, said La Terra was inside a tent at 6,900 metres when he was swept off the mountain. His team members searched for him on foot while a rescue helicopter struggled against bad weather to search higher up the mountain, Parajuli said. "His body was found this morning at 800 metres below the spot (where he had been camped)," he said.