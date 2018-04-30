Share:

MULTAN-Central leader of JUI-S Maulana Ajmal Qadri disclosed on Monday that talks are underway between his party and PTI for seat to seat adjustment.

Talking to the media here, he said that his party would do seat adjustment with the PTI across the country. He asserted that it is writing on the wall that Imran Khan would come to power. "Even if the establishment desires or not, he is coming," he asserted. He said that the 11 points presented by Imran Khan before the nation during his Minar-e-Pakistan procession are the same presented by the leaders of JUI-S in 1970.

He criticized Nawaz Sharif and said that he did not give any importance to the parliament. "If he had given importance to the parliament, he would not have been saying today as to why "he was expelled," he maintained. He said that those giving projection to Nawaz Sharif could not be the representatives of religious powers. He said that the JUI-S is not in favour of taking politics out of approach of the common man. He said that Imran Khan spent billions of rupees on public meetings and processions while the country needs the politics of balance.

He said that today entire nation is in a state of confusion that whether or not elections would take place on time. "We are making efforts to get the elections held on time. No power can keep itself away from elections. Those who blame establishment are, in fact, responsible for today's political situation," he stressed. He said that establishment did not want to make Bhutto or Benazir Prime Ministers but they became PMs. "Now whether the establishment wants or not, it is writing on the wall that Imran Khan is coming," he anticipated.

He supported idea of good relations with neighbours, saying "we need to improve our relations with India for trade and peace. He said that we had to make decisions and do trade while setting aside CPEC. He said that the nation would get good results if it makes good decisions. He also stressed the need for improving affairs with Afghanistan.

Commenting on revival of MMA, he said that although he could not call it Muttahidda Majlis-e-Bad Amal, yet he does not expect any good deeds from this alliance. He said that the JUI-S respected Imran Khan and hopes that he would give much better results than MMA. Answering a question on creation of Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaaz and defections from PML-N, he said that people would always leave sinking ships, adding that the PML-N is a big collection of disqualified people.

CALL FOR SHARING RESEARCH

WITH PUBLIC

The speakers at a seminar stressed on Monday the need for sharing the results of latest research with the general public, saying failure in doing so was tantamount to wasting resources spent on research.

The seminar was jointly organized by ORIC Bahauddin Zakariya University and Pakistan Technological and Scientific Information Centre Islamabad on "Communicating Science to Society" here at the campus.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Wahid Naseem said that the motive behind scientific research was to transfer its benefits to the masses. He said that sharing the research and its results could make the people aware of scientific advancements in different fields besides presenting solutions to different problems being faced by the society.

Addressing the seminar, BZU ORIC Director Dr Saeed Akhtar said that no society could make any progress without scientific research and development. He added that only those economies were sustainable in today's world which were based upon knowledge and technology. He said that science and technology gave boost to national economy too.

Paras Ali and Muhammad Hasnain also addressed the seminar.