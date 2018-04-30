Share:

LOS ANGELES-Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are said to be ‘more serious than ever’ since reigniting their on-off relationship after a year apart.

The pop princess, 33, and the actor, 41, are ‘stronger’ since rekindling, and ‘missed each other’ when they called time on their year-long romance in March 2017.

A source told People magazine: ‘Orlando and Katy are great. They are dating exclusively again and things seem more serious.’

The insider added that Orlando became bored of living the single life during his break from Katy, and the Pirates Of The Caribbean star wants to focus on being a one-woman man.

‘They are both excited about it and don’t want to hide, but at the same time they are trying to keep privacy as well. ‘[Orlando] seems very happy. It’s obvious that they both missed each other after their split. Their relationship seems stronger now. Orlando got sick of being single. Dating different women is not so alluring to him anymore.’

The couple spent the weekend in Rome, Italy, with Katy’s mother Mary Hudson, and the Dark Horse hit-maker referred to Orlando as her ‘darling’ when she revealed she was there to give a talk on meditation at the Vatican’s Unite to Cure conference.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she said: ‘Happy Saturday everyone, I’m here in Rome at the Vatican, to speak on meditation.

‘I’m with my momma, my darling [Orlando], and my manager, Steve! It’s a great day! I am so excited!’ The Roar songstress was dressed in black with a matching hat and veil as she met the leader of the Catholic Church, while Orlando opted for a blue suit.

The couple also spoke with bishop Paul Tighe, the Secretary of the Pontifical Council for Culture, during the event.

Their trip to Italy comes just weeks after Katy hinted that she and Orlando were back together as she said she was ‘spoken for’ and ‘very happy.’ She said during an appearance on American Idol: ‘I have been spoken for and speak for myself. And I’m very happy!’

Katy was said to be ‘devastated’ when she and Orlando broke up last year.

A source previously said to Entertainment Tonight: ‘She was truly devastated... She did a lot of soul searching and feels she is ready for a relationship. ‘Orlando was begging [for] her back, soon after the break-up. Katy knew she was in no way ready, but they continued to talk regularly. They were best friends at the very least.’ The couple appeared to confirm they had reunited when they were spotted enjoying a mini-break in Prague, Czech Republic, in late February. The sighting came after fans saw the pair holidaying in the Maldives in early January, prompting rumours of a reconciliation.

It’s thought the reunion could even date back to as early as September 2017, when Katy and Orlando were spotted paddle-boarding in the singer’s home town of Santa Barbara, California, despite insisting they were both single.

In August, they were seen ‘kissing and cuddling’ at an Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles and after the show he gave her a ride home on his motorcycle.

The couple were first seen flirting at a Golden Globes party back in January 2016, but split in March 2017 after a year together.

The couple said in a joint statement at the time: ‘Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.’

Katy previously dated singer John Mayer, rapper Travie McCoy and was married to actor and comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

Orlando was married to Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, and they have one child together; son Flynn, seven.