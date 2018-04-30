Share:

SIALKOT-The disqualification of Khawaja Asif by the Islamabad High Court remained the hot issue in Sialkot, the home city of the disqualified federal minister.

The PML-N is now passing through very hard time after his disqualification.

The issue remained under discussion in almost all the local social, religious, business and political circles. The PML-N leadership termed it a great pity and political revenge by the judiciary.

PTI Central leaders Umer Dar, Usman Dar, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Dr John Mehboob termed it great victory of the truth and PTI's struggle against corrupt rulers, politicians and their corruption.

Hundreds of party workers of PML-N took out rallies in Sialkot city and lodged their strong protest against the disqualification of Khawaja Asif.

On the other side, hundreds of PTI workers continued celebrating the disqualification. They also distributed sweets and danced to the loud drumbeats in various parts of Sialkot city.

The PML-N leaders added that no one from the sitting MNAs and MPAs could take place of Khawaja Asif in Sialkot's politics nor fill the gap after his disqualification.

The local officials of the PML-N said that the PML-N was actively considering the name of export and business tycoon Riazud Din Sheikh as a alternative to Khawaja Asif.

Local PML-N leaders said that the PML-N top leadership was considering the situation and would bring a potential and strong person in active consultation with Khawaja Asif.

They said that Khawaja Asif's political alternative should be a strong one who could dent the PTI ahead of the coming 2018 general elections in Sialkot politics.