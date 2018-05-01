Share:

RIYADH - The Saudi court has started a trial of two Israelis of Arab roots spying for the Israeli intelligence agency of Mossad to gather information about Saudi Arabia, Okaz local news reported on Monday.

The two suspects are accused of plotting a terrorist act in the Haj season for Islamic State (IS) militant group. The Saudi Public Prosecution accused them of 11 charges including expressing support to IS and demanded the toughest punishment against them.

Saudi Arabia doesn’t recognise Israel and it promises to do so if Israel recognises Palestine as a state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said in the Arab League (AL) Summit held in April in Riyadh that East Jerusalem has been and will always be the capital of Palestine, condemning US President Donald Trump’s recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as a breach of the international law.

Arab Israelis are descendants of Palestinians who remained on their land following the creation of the Jewish state in 1948. Today they account for some 17.5 percent of Israel’s population.