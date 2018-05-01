Share:



The lawyers broke into the office of the City Police Officer (CPO) and blocked a nearby road to protest the filing of a terrorism case against their colleagues in Faisalabad.



The lawyers throw stone toward CPO office during protest the filing of a terrorism case against their colleagues.