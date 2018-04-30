Share:

Karachi-Entrepreneur, cosmetologist and philanthropist Masarrat Misbah conducted a master class at “Beauty and You 2018” this week at the Global Marquees. Masarrat Misbah, a powerhouse in her own, has always been on the forefront for setting trends and bringing innovation in the beauty industry. Along with providing her beauty services, she is also the pioneer of Halal make-up in the industry and has always worked for women empowerment. Recently at “Beauty and You”, she discussed about the latest beauty trends, the on-going-up styles, skin related issues women face on daily basis, effective beauty regimes. Students of the master class were also given redeemable coupons and a flat 20 per cent discount on the entire MM range, available at the event. “I always wanted women of our society to be confident in every field, to feel beautiful and be ready to face every challenge that comes their way. I have been contributing to this mission of empowering women since years and will continue to do so, as this is what our society needs the most for a better future,” stated Masarrat Misbah.