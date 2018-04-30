Share:

OKARA-Two women and a minor girl were allegedly raped in separate incidents occurred in different areas of Okara district the other day.

According to A-Division police, a woman was allegedly blackmailed into paying money after being raped. Suspect Sharif, resident of Mehboob Town, intoxicated a woman of Sheikh Basti and raped her. The suspect also striped her naked and took her nude pictures. He then started blackmailing her into paying money. The woman told everything to her husband. He contacted the suspect who confessed to the crime, threatening to upload the pictures on social media. He submitted a complaint to the A-Division against the accused. They registered a case and launched investigation.

In another incident, a girl, resident of 32/2RA village, was allegedly gang-raped after abduction the other night.

According to Okara Saddr police, the girl along with her sister had gone to a nearby house for tuition. Her sister returned home after an hour but she did not. Her parents and other relatives searched her everywhere but in vain.

In the late evening, someone told her parents that he had witnessed suspects including Basur, Wasim, Sajid, Asif, Awais and Sharjeel carrying the girl out of the village on a motorcycle. Her family flanked by villagers went behind the suspects through fields. At midnight, they found the girl lying nude on the ground surrounded by the suspects who fled as soon as they saw the villagers heading towards them. The girl told that Sajid gripped her hands while Nasir and Wasim raped her. The police registered a case and were investigating.

Similarly, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped and thrown beside a canal by an unidentified suspect at 26/2L village. According to police, an unidentified person lured the girl to a deserted place where he allegedly raped her and then threw her at the bank of a canal. The girl was later rushed to hospital for medical treatment. Police launched investigation.