Share:

Motor neuron is such a disease which can affects the all of the body of a person. As it is known to everyone that before a month Stepson Awaking who was the 2nd greatest scientist of the world meet is maker because of motor neuron and he went to country for his treatment but his disease was not control by doctors. So, I request to the government that to have a hospital in Pakistan that Pakistani people should not suffer from motor neuron.

BANADI SAKHI SAJIDI,

Kech, April 1.