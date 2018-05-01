Share:

ISLAMABAD : Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah will initiate a debate on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government’s sixth budget in the National Assembly tomorrow (Wednesday).

The PML-N government on Friday presented a Rs1.9 trillion deficit budget with a total outlay of Rs5.6 trillion for the financial year 2018-19.

The opposition side has already conveyed to the government not to accept certain clauses of the finance bill 2018-19.The opposition parties have termed it an ‘illegal’ budget, which they say, aimed to influence the upcoming general election.

Sources said that the opposition leader will take on the government for presenting a full-year budget instead of getting authorization from Parliament for a four-month plan.

Opposition members staged a walkout from the budget session and created a rumpus in the National Assembly during the budget presentation. They have warned that ignoring the provinces in the Public Sector Development Programme formulation will only alienate the federating units and undermine the federation.

The sources said that the opposition will once again stage a walkout from the proceedings after conveying reservations to the government.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi responding to concerns of the opposition had made it clear that it was the government’s constitutional obligation to present the budget for the smooth running of country’s affairs.