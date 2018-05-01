Share:

PR KARACHI - Meeting of the board of directors (BoD) of National Bank of Pakistan was held at the bank’s head office here the other day in which the BoD approved the financial statements of the bank for three months period ended March 31, 2018.

Operating income of the bank remained flat YoY with 1.7pc increase and amounted to Rs 20.02 billion compared to Rs 19.69 billion for similar period last year. Net interest/mark-up income amounted to Rs 14.12 billion with 14.9% growth as compared to Rs 12.29 billion of corresponding period last year. On the other side, non-interest/mark-up income declined by 20.3% on YoY basis from Rs 7.40 billion to Rs 5.89 billion mainly due to decline in capital gains & exchange income. After-tax profit during Q1 2018 was Rs 4.89 billion i.e. 16.5pc higher against Rs 4.20 billion during corresponding period of last year.

This translates into earnings per share of Rs 2.30 (March ‘17: Rs. 1.98), representing an increase of 16.2pc. Bank’s pre-tax profit during Q1 2018 was Rs 7.57 billion, i.e. 13.8pc higher against Rs 6.65 billion during corresponding period last year. Pre-tax and after-tax return on average equity were 23.62% and 15.27% (Mar ‘17: 23.29% and 14.72%) respectively.

With a 10.84pc YoY increase against Rs 1,936 billion as of March 31, 2017; asset base of the bank reached Rs 2,146 billion as of March 31, 2018.