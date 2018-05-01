Share:

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address Monday he had new “proof” of an Iranian nuclear weapons plan that could be activated at any time, as the US considers whether to pull out of the atomic accord with Tehran.

But while Netanyahu accused Israel’s main enemy Iran of lying about its nuclear ambitions, he did not provide evidence that it had actively worked to obtain an atomic weapon since the 2015 agreement between Tehran and six world powers.

Iran has always denied it sought a nuclear weapon, insisting its atomic programme was for civilian purposes.

Netanyahu made the comments in an elaborate presentation that included props, video and slides, broadcast live on television from Tel Aviv.

He said Israel had obtained tens of thousands of files “a few weeks ago in a great intelligence achievement,” saying they had been moved to a secret compound in Tehran in 2017 that looked dilapidated from the outside. As he spoke, binders that he said held copies of original documents were on shelves behind him, as were cases containing CDs.

“Tonight we’re going to reveal new and conclusive proof of the secret nuclear weapons programme that Iran has been hiding for years from the international community in its secret atomic archive,” Netanyahu said. “We’re going to show you Iran’s secret nuclear files.”

He then laid out what he said was a years-old secret nuclear weapons programme stored away and which he could be put into action at any time.

‘Dominate the Middle East’

US President Donald Trump has a May 12 deadline to decide on whether or not to walk away from the nuclear deal, which he has derided as “insane” partly because its restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities begin expiring in 2025.

Most world powers however say the nuclear deal is working as intended for now and is the best way to keep Iran from acquiring the bomb.

The Israeli premier has repeatedly called for the accord - which Iran signed with Britain, France, China, Russia, the United States and Germany - to either be altered or scrapped.

He says the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement does not prevent Tehran from eventually obtaining nuclear weapons and says the lifting of sanctions has increased Tehran’s ability to finance proxy militants in the Middle East.

Netanyahu also wants to see curbs on Iran’s missile programme.

His presentation came after he met visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday and spoke with Trump by phone on Saturday.

Pompeo reiterated during the visit that Trump will withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran “if we can’t fix it”. He also joined Netanyahu in lashing out at Iran. “Iran’s ambition to dominate the Middle East remains,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo says US to work with allies to counter Iran’s

‘malign’ influence

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said the United States will work with allies to counter Iran’s “malign” influence and activity in the region.

The newly-appointed US official made the remarks during a press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman, saying “both of our countries know the threat that Iran poses to the region.”

“We will move forward to ensure stable and safe Middle East with Jordan as our ally and partner,” the US official said during the press conference.

On Syria, he said the approach to address the crisis is the Geneva-based process led by the UN to achieve the political resolution and to work to continue to de-escalate the conflict.

On the recent strikes by the United States, France and Britain on several targets in Syria, he reiterated US President Donald Trump’s remarks that the use of chemical weapons is intolerable and represents enormous risk to the world.

On the Palestinian issue, the US official said “with respect to the two-state solution, the parties will ultimately make the decision about what the right resolution is.”

“We are certainly open to a two-party solution as a likely outcome. We certainly believe the Israelis and Palestinians need to have political engagement. We urge the Palestinians to return to that political dialogue,” he said during the press conference.

Putin, Macron diverge

on Iran deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron launched a joint defence of the Iranian nuclear deal on Monday but expressed differences on how to move forward as US President Donald Trump weighs up whether to scrap it.

The Kremlin said Putin and Macron were both calling for “strict observance” of the hard-fought 2015 agreement after a phone call between the two leaders.

Macron’s office however said that while the pair agreed on the need to “preserve the gains from the agreement”, the French leader was also pushing for international talks on a potential wider deal.

“The president expressed his desire for discussions on controlling (Iran’s) nuclear activity after 2025, in close cooperation with Russia, other permanent members of the UN Security Council, European and regional powers,” the French statement said.

Trump has a May 12 deadline to decide on whether or not to walk away from the deal, which he has derided as “insane” partly because its restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities begin expiring in 2025.

Moscow has previously said there was “no alternative” to the agreement and that Tehran’s position on the issue was paramount. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has rejected any suggestion of rewriting the deal.

The agreement, thrashed out between Tehran and six world powers after fraught negotiations, saw Iran agree to freeze its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions. But Trump has called for it to be altered or scrapped.

Macron has positioned himself as an emissary for European officials seeking a compromise that would keep the deal intact. He has previously suggested an additional deal that extends Iran’s nuclear restrictions.But after a state visit to the US this week, he admitted he had failed to secure any promise from Trump to keep the deal alive.

Khamenei keen to boost

ties with world

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that Iran is keen to develop ties with the rest of the world, which is “not merely” the United States and European countries.

The all-powerful leader’s remarks, published on the khamenei.ir website, come with the United States threatening to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic republic.

“I don’t believe in cutting ties with the world but relying on the outside of the borders is a mistake within a mistake,” Khamenei was quoted as saying.

“We must certainly be wise, smart and resolute in our relations with the world, but we should also know that the world is not merely America and several European countries.

“The world is big and (we) must have relations with different countries,” he added, according to extracts of a speech he gave in Tehran published on his website.

Khamenei is also quoted as blasting the US Treasury Department, denouncing it as an “economic war chamber against the system of the Islamic republic”.

Since taking office in January 2017, US President Donald Trump has adopted a tough stance against Iran and repeatedly denounced the landmark nuclear deal which Tehran reached with world powers to curb its nuclear programme.

Trump has said the deal - which Iran signed with Britain, France, China, Russia, the United States and Germany - must be “fixed” by May 12 or Washington will walk away.

Most world powers however say the nuclear deal is working as intended for now and is the best way to keep Iran from acquiring the bomb.

During Sunday’s speech, Khamenei also accused the United States of waging an “economic and cultural war” against Iran, according to his website.