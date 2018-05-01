Share:

ISLAMABAD - The newly-built airport at the federal capital starts operations today (Tuesday) with first domestic flight to land at New Islamabad Airport in the morning.

The Pakistan Air Force will provide all-out support to the Civil Aviation Authority for smooth and safe conduct of operations at the newly-constructed Islamabad International Airport.

According to a PAF spokesperson, a C-130 flight with passengers and luggage landed at the newly-constructed runway of the airport on Friday to assess instrument landing pattern and the quality of the landing strip.

Earlier, various PAF aircraft, including lightweight Super Mushshak trainer to PAF Hercules Transport aircraft had also landed at the runway, paving its way for the successful landing of the first PIA mock flight at the airport.

To de-conflict the air traffic, PAF in consultation with CAA air traffic controllers has readjusted its flying training areas and routes for smooth approach paths of New Islamabad International Airport.

Moreover, PAF has also established a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control Squadron, manned by qualified controllers to ensure the smooth air traffic flow round-the-clock at the new airport. Acting Director General of Civil Aviation Authority, Air Vice Marshal Usaidur Rehman Usmani has acknowledged the vigorous support of PAF in running the new airport and hoped that this mega project will usher in a new era of prosperity of the country.