Moot highlights importance

of ostrich, quail farming

KAMALIA: A local quail and ostrich meat seller organized an awareness seminar at a local hotel in which merchants, social and political personalities including Kamalia Municipal Committee Chairman Malik Sharif were invited. Addressing the seminar, Mian Imtiaz Arif said that the meat of quail and ostrich was full of nutrients and had a unique taste. He said there was a large space and scope for quail and ostrich farming in Kamalia. "Despite high demand, the meat of quail and ostrich is rare in market. So, the local traders can start ostrich farming to make the meat of these breeds available in the market," he added.–Staff Reporter

Nawaz fighting masses war: Safdar

SAHIWAL: The son-in-law of disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Captain (r) Safdar has said that his Quaid Nawaz Sharif is fighting for the masses and will preserve sanctity of the vote. He was leading a workers rally here in Sahiwal. He further said that the country is passing through a crucial juncture of its history as the PML-N government is battle internal and external crises. He said that the PML-N has decided to present its case in the court of the public during the upcoming general elections 2018. The rally was taken out under the leadership of Capt (r) Safdar from Hazoori Chowk, the residence of PML-N MNA Pir Imran Wali Shah to Jogi Chowk. Pir Imran, Acting PML-N Punjab President Malik Nadeem Kamran, Provincial Planning Minister Assad Ali Khan, Mayor Municipal Corporation Sahiwal, MPAs and hundreds of workers participated in the rally. The PML-N two groups separately took part in the rally.

TRAIN HITS MAN TO DEATH

A labourer identified as 50-year-old Qamar Masih was killed when he was hit by Karachi-bound Tez Gam near Harapa railway station. Qamar Masih, resident of Chak No. 190/191 was crossing railway line when the incident occurred. Police arrived at the site and shifted the dead body to DHQ hospital for autopsy besides launching investigation into the incident.–Online

Wheat crop burnt to ashes

KAMALIA: A fire burnt standing wheat crops to ashes in two different incidents here the other day. As per rescue sources, wheat crops spread over a large piece of land caught fire in 664/5 G/B village. The fire reduced the crops to ashes. It was overcome by a fire brigade. In another incident, a fire broke out in a wheat field owned by farmer Kashif Majeed at Mauza Jamal Pahar. The fire was controlled timely with the help of fire brigade department.

MEETING

A meeting was held here to review the steps for the reestablishment of General Bus Stand. Kamalia Municipal Committee Chairman Malik Sharif chaired the meeting. Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Najeeb, Municipal Committee Chief Officer Rao Shafiqur Rahman and Municipal Officer Infrastructure Aslam Bhatti attended the meeting.–Staff Reporter

PTI's Lahore show lauded

OKARA: The Lahore public meeting of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf was the biggest ever meeting in the history of Pakistan, said a PTI leader. The resounding of the public meeting had shuddered Nawaz Sharif and his party, said former state minister Syed Samsam Ali Bokhari while talking to journalists. –Staff Reporter

He said Imran Khan's 11-point manifesto was praiseworthy. He said the PML-N would itself see leading of its political coffin in the general elections.