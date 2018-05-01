Share:

Malik appointed Saarc Chamber SVP

ISLAMABAD (INP): Chairman of the United Business Group (UBG) of FPCCI Iftikhar Ali Malik has been appointed as senior vice president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The unanimous decision was taken by the President Ruwan Edirisinghe and all the vice presidents of SAARC Chamber keeping in view his services to bring the SAARC nations closer through enhanced trade. Malik who has been serving the business community since last forty years has never lost an election throughout his career. He has served as president LCCI, President FPCCI and worked as vice president of SAARC Chamber for a decade. Iftikhar Ali Malik said he is honoured by the colleagues and he will continue to serve the purpose by best of his abilities. He added that the Asian economies are capturing world markets which can be hastened by addressing issues which are hindering the fast growth of the region. With the highest growth rate in the world, SAARC continues to gain importance in the global economy but security and political barriers as the main challenges faced by South Asian countries, he added.

He said he will do his best to forge good relations with all SAARC members with an aim to achieve the goal of economic integration within the subcontinent for which removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers is a prerequisite.

Malik said that FTAs have become a source of concern as the underdeveloped countries are getting fewer benefits than developed countries which must be addressed through mutual efforts.

S Korea's industrial production hits 26-month low on soft auto, machinery

SEOUL (Xinhua/APP): Industrial production in South Korea hit the lowest in 26 months on soft activities in the automobile and machinery sectors, a government report showed Monday. Production in all industries declined 1.2 percent in March from a month ago, marking the lowest since January 2016, according to Statistics Korea. Output in the mining and manufacturing industries shrank 2.5 percent on weak activities in the car and machinery sectors, which offset a brisk activity in the semiconductor industry. Manufacturers posted a factory utilization rate of 70.3 percent in March, down 1.8 percentage points from a month earlier. It was the lowest in nine years. Facility investment slumped 7.8 percent, the first negative growth in five months. Retail sales, which reflect private consumption, gained 2.7 percent in March, keeping an upward momentum for the third consecutive month amid the ongoing economic policy focusing on increased household income.

PSEB trained 3,800 ICT interns

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), under Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, has provided the job training to 3,800 ICT interns by placing them in the industry from across the country. While talking to APP, managing director Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Syed Hassani said Pakistan’s IT sector is one of the few segments in Pakistan’s economy that has demonstrated positive year-on-year growth and has earned significant foreign exchange for the country. He said PSEB has been facilitating IT & ITeS-BPO industry through a series of projects and programs in international marketing, human/intellectual capital development, company capability development, infrastructure development, as well as promotion of innovative and new technologies. He said: “Prime Minister ICT internship project funded by Ignite is executed by PSEB in which we give on job training in different software houses.” Duration of internships is six months, in which they work for software houses, he added.

Irsa releases 117,500 cusecs water from various rim stations

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 117,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 112,600 cusecs. According to the data released by Indus River System Authority, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1390.30 feet, which was 10.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 34,900 cusecs while outflow at 45,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1103.80 feet, which was 63.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 33,200 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 61,800, 39,300 and 8,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 23,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.