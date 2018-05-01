Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition in the Senate on Monday termed the budget for the next financial year un-constitutional saying it was presented without announcing the next National Finance Commission award.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rahman, while opening the budget debate in the house, said presentation of the budget without finalising the next NFC award was unconstitutional.

Rejecting the proposed Finance Bill 2018-19, she also said that the outgoing government had no legal and moral authority to present the full year’s budget.

Coming down hard on the government, the PPP senator said that the government was non-serious towards the Parliament as not a single minister was present in the house when the session started. “Mr chairman ask those who talk about the sanctity of vote where their ministers are,” she said adding that presentation of the full year’s budget, when government’s tenure was going to expire, was a pre-poll rigging by all means. “The future of Pakistan is at risk. This is a lame duck budget by a lame duck government,” she said.

Sherry said the budget of the PML-N government was based on three Bs: borrowing, for billionaires and for barbadi (disaster). She said the next government would face the burden of repayments and questioned from the government how it could say that there was no financial emergency in the country. She said the entire budget was based on borrowing to pay back loans. “If there was no emergency, what was the need to appoint an overnight minister?” the senator questioned.

She elaborated her point through figures: “Our circular debt has reached up to Rs1 trillion. We are the 7th most water-stressed nation and only Rs38 billion has been allocated for water without any details.” “The World Bank says that Pakistan needs to raise $17 billion to cover its debt repayments and the current account deficit. How will any of this be done and achieved under this paralyzed economy?” she questioned.

“Thirty percent tax concessions have been given to billionaires but nothing for the poor. The government has provided no relief for the masses. Instead, the burden remains on the poor with the petroleum tax they are quietly introducing,” she said and added that the government had dropped a petrol bomb on the people of Pakistan. “Due to this, there will be a 200 percent increase in petrol prices,” she noted.

Rehman questioned why has the government given a tax concession to import LNG and none to Pakistani gas? “The Qatar LNG deal is already marred by controversy. To this day, we don’t know what is under the black ink used on the contract with Qatar Gas,” she said. She also lamented the increase in the President House budget.

“Besides this, it is alarming that irregularities worth Rs8 trillion have been found in the government accounts. This figure is almost double the amount allocated for the fiscal year’s budget,” she said.

Terming the budget as unconstitutional, politically and morally wrong, Sherry said the government did not have the mandate to present the 6th budget. She said the opposition rejected this ill-advised budget and would protest inside and outside the Parliament in this connection.

Dismissing the opposition leader’s objection to the budget, PM’s Special Assistant on Revenue Senator Haroon Akhtar said there was no justification for a financial emergency. Instead it was imposed during the previous PPP regime, he maintained.

Haroon who joined the proceedings of the house, in the end, said the economic situation was much better now and the government was leaving double revenues than what it had inherited.