Share:

GUJRANWALA-More than 700 policemen will be deployed across Gujranwala City on Shab-e-Barat to avoid any untoward incident. Earlier, Gujranwala City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Khan during a meeting with police officers threw light on the security arrangements for the maintenance of law and order in the city on mid-Shaban.

He had ordered the police officers to take stern action against those found guilty of aerial firing, fireworks and Amplifier Act violation. The traffic police personnel will also be deployed on mid-Shaban to ensure smooth flow of traffic on main roads of the city. Ulema had been asked to avoid hate speeches on the occasion.

The superintendents of police (SPs) were tasked with maintaining peace in their respective jurisdiction. All the police operations were organised from a control room organised at the CPO office.