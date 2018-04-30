Share:

NOOROUR THAL-The local chapter of Sharif Academy Germany organised a ceremony in the honour of prominent Punjabi poet Atta Muhammad Abbasi here the other day.

Senior lawyer and journalist Hafiz Khan Muhammad Mahal was the chief guest on the occasion. Local poet Farooq Lodhi presided over the event while Sharif Academy Pakistan Director Walayt Ahmad Farooqi conducted the proceedings. Punjabi Singer Ali Haider was the guest of honour.

The participants praised the services of Atta Muhammad Abbasi for Urdu and Punjabi literature. Hafiz Khan Muhammad Mahal said that Atta Muhammad Abbasi deserved praise for his literary works. He appreciated the efforts made by the local chapter of Sharif Academy Germany for holding of the event.

Advocate Malik Rehan Mahal praised Sharif Academy Germany for arranging a gathering of poets, writers and artists from different parts of Pakistan. He said that artists were important as they highlighted social issues. Shah Sawar Ali Nasir, Shaukat Bhatti, Abbas Khokhar, Rana Younus Shahid and others also addressed the ceremony.

TRAINING WORKSHOP

The Election Commission of Pakistan organised a two-day training workshop for Polling Officers (POs), Senior Assistant Presiding Officers (SPOs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs). The workshop was held at Govt High School Noorpur Thal. On the occasion, Master Trainers/Assistant Education Officers Malik Sarfraz Ahmad Awan, Madam Shakeela, Attaur Rehman Malik, Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Asif, Anyat Ullah, Mazhar Hayat and Umar Shehzad delivered lectures.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy District Education Officer Sheikh Amjad Ejaz and District Training Coordinator Ismail threw light on the importance of the elections. They directed the polling staff to perform duty with honesty.