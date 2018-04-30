Share:

KHANEWAL-An inquiry committee has been formed to probe the medical reports, issued by Pathology Department of Khanewal District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, clearing 85 newly-appointed police constables in hepatitis and fitness tests.

The committee was formed by Dr Asif Javaid, medical superintendent of DHQ Hospital, on the orders of Khanewal Assistant Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi after the latter took notice of the alleged irregularity.

According to a recent survey, every fifth Pakistani is infected with hepatitis. But Dr Javaid Iqbal, head of DHQ Hospital Pathology Department, and his team cleared all 85 newly-appointed police constables in hepatitis tests allegedly under pressure from higher authorities. It is to be noted that Dr Javaid Iqbal and his team had also cleared a large number of new servants in state departments i.e. education, health, district government etc. in tests of hepatitis B and C.

The hospital MS was complained about the alleged irregularity in the tests and was urged to order an inquiry into it. The MS constituted a four-member inquiry committee comprising Dr Sumaira Mehboob, Dr Jameel Ghauri and DMS Dr Fida Hussain to probe the matter and submit a detailed report to him. AC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi also took notice of the issue and ordered thorough investigation into the matter. Talking to media, he said that any doctor found guilty of the irregularity would be dealt with sternly.