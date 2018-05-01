Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has slashed the provinces' share under the National Finance Commission Award by Rs68.2 billion during the ongoing fiscal year due to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)'s inability to meet the tax collection target.

The federal government would transfer Rs2316.1 billion to the four provinces under the NFC Award during FY2018 as against the budgeted amount of Rs2384.2 billion. The Centre has downward revised the amount, as FBR could not achieve its annual tax collection target. The FBR would collect Rs3,935 billion during the FY2018 as against the target of Rs4,013 billion.

The federal government said that reduction in provinces' share is normal practice as it depends on the collection of FBR. "The PML-N government has doubled the provinces' share under the NFC in five years from Rs1200 billion to Rs2550 billion," said an official of the Ministry of Finance. The break-up of the revised Rs2,316 billion showed that provinces would receive Rs2,230 billion under the divisible pool and Rs85.99 billion as straight transfers.

The provinces share from the divisible pool taxes has reduced to Rs2,230.1 billion from Rs2,269 billion in the ongoing financial year. In the divisible pool, the income tax collection has down to Rs876 billion from Rs895.5 billion.

Similarly, sales tax (excluding General Sales Tax on services) has also reduced to Rs888 billion from Rs918.8 billion during FY2018. Similarly, the provinces' share from straight transfers has also decreased to Rs86 billion from budgeted Rs115.2 billion during FY2018. Under the straight transfers, the Gas Development Surcharge has reduced to Rs22.5 billion from budgeted amount of Rs42.1 billion. Similarly, the Federal Excise Duty on natural gas has also come down to Rs11.3 billion from budgeted estimates of Rs15.7 billion during FY2018.

Under the 7th NFC Award, it is mandatory for the federal government to transfer 57.5 per cent resources to all the four provinces from the federal divisible pool. As per the current award, Punjab is allotted 51.74 per cent share, Sindh 24.55 per cent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 14.62 per cent and Balochistan 9.09 per cent.

The share of Punjab provinces has reduced to Rs1138.4 billion from Rs1161.8 billion registering decline of Rs23.4 billion. The Sindh province share has also decreased to Rs584.3 billion from Rs612.6 billion showing reduction of Rs28.3 billion. Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's share has reduced by Rs8.85 billion to Rs381 billion from budget estimates of Rs389.9 billion. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got one per cent additional due to the war on terror. The federal government would transfer Rs212.32 billion to Balochistan during the fiscal year as compared to initial budget projection of Rs220 billion.

The federal government has increased the provinces' share by 11.82 per cent for the upcoming financial year FY2019 under the NFC. The government would transfer Rs2,590 billion to the provinces during FY2019 as against Rs2,316 billion of the outgoing year.

The amount to be transferred to the provinces would depend on the Federal Board of Revenue's performance to achieve its collection target of Rs4.5 trillion in the fiscal year 2018-19.