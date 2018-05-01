Share:

Islamabad - The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Javed Ashraf resumed charge of his office after the fact-finding committee failed to find any misappropriation charge against him in thirty days, said an official on Monday.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, a month ago, had constituted a 12member fact-finding committee to verify the allegations against QAU VC by Academic Staff Association (ASA).

The committee was given 10 days to probe the matter but failed to present findings at the given time, said the official.

“It was being assumed that VC Prof. Dr Javed Ashraf will resume the charge of his office as the notification of the extension of the acting VC Dr Waqar Ali Shah was not issued this time,” added the official.

According to him, the ASA members gathered and began to chant slogans against the institution head when he reached the premises.

To avoid any untoward situation, the VC was once again led to run the administrative affairs from his house. Left with no option, he had to declare his residence a camp office.

The official said that the meeting of university departments’ dean was called at VC house and all the day to day affairs were handled from there.

The official added that acting VC refused on Monday to hold the office as another notification for his extension on the position was not issued.

“It was a hostage-like situation when VC had to sit in one of his sub-ordinates offices,” the official said.

According to him, a number of administrative matters were lingering in the absence of a permanent VC including approval of scholarships for students, registration of the departments with councils and other financial matters.

The official said that after the first ten days leave, the VC second notification of three days was issued followed by another order till April 29 after that no order was given by the ministry of extending the permanent VC’s leave.

The 12 member committee headed by Joint Education Advisor (JEA) Prof. Dr Rafique Tahir had the mandate of ending the differences of the university’s VC and ASA in ten days, however, the committee delayed the process despite holding several meetings.

“The meetings were fruitless as ASA focused on financial allegations against VC but failed to provide evidence of the charges levelled against him,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the teachers’ body once again started threatening of lockdown of the campus after VC resumed the charge legally.

The official said that there was no written agreement of extending VC’s leave and it was decided that he will not resume charge before the fact-finding committee reaches a conclusion.

VC QAU Prof Dr Javed Ashraf while talking to The Nation said “Yes I reached my office as the leave notification expired but few ASA members created rumpus at administration block compelling the staff to shift the office work to my residence inside the campus,” he said.