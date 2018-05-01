Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a review petition challenging Section 202 of the Election Act 2017 which made the political parties bound to submit Rs 200,000 as entailment fee for their eligibility to take part in the election.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar passed the order on a review petition moved by Pakistan Millat Party at the SC Lahore registry.

The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed the petition against the same provisions of the law.

Pakistan Millat Party’s secretary general Advocate Sheikh Mushtaq had moved the petition submitting that Section 202 in the Election Act 2017 was in sheer violation of Article 17 (2) of the Constitution. The Constitution, he said, guaranteed provision of fundamental rights and freedom of association. The petitioner’s counsel said that the Supreme Court had earlier set aside the same condition which was imposed on the political parties. The new law, if not declared unlawful, would deprive the people of entering into political arena and thus the democracy would go weak.

After hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the bench dismissed the review petition and maintained earlier order of the court.

Political parties, according to Section 202 of Election Act 2017, are bound to provide a list of at least 2,000 members with their signature or thumb impression along with the copies of their computerised national identity cards in order to take part in the upcoming election. The parties are also bound to pay Rs200,000 as enlistment fee and if any political party failed to obey the law it would not be allowed to take part in the election.