Share:

ISLAMABAD - SaifCo Hydropower Limited (SCHPL) has submitted an application to National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) for power generation license for its proposed Shingo Kas Hydropower Project.

According to state-run media, SCHPL was setting up 102MW run of river hydropower plant at left bank of Panjkora River (Dir district). The total installed capacity of the plant will be 102 MW and will have three units (3x34 MW).

The project would cost $307.24 million and is likely to achieve commercial operation by March 30, 2024. Some 520GWh energy would be generated annually from the project and per unit cost would be Rs 8.05.