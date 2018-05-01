Share:

LAHORE - The SNGPL has recorded earnings of Rs3.3/share in 3QFY18, down 15 percent YoY due to higher operating expenses which were up 32 percent YoY.

Net sales of the company surged to Rs133billion in 3QFY18 as against Rs72billion in same period last year. Gross profits of the company was also up 31 percent YoY to Rs4.1billion. This improvement is primarily on account of higher capex carried out during the quarter and in 9MFY18.

Other operating income was also up 10 percent due to higher interest income on late payment surcharge.