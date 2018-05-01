Share:

KARACHI - The anti-car lifting cell on Monday claimed to have arrested a key suspect involved in killing police personnel and snatching government vehicles.

According to details, police conducted a raid in Defence, arrested Amanullah and recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession. SSP Asad Raza told newsmen that the accused was involved in various cases of target killings and had expertise in cutting off trackers from vehicles. He said the accused confessed to have killed people for money. SSP Raza said the accused and his accomplices Abdul Rehman Magsi, Eidun Nabi Jatoi and Asghar Jagirani had killed Dr Abdul Aziz, police constables Ishtiaq and Khadim Hussain at Shahbaz Commercial in DHA. The accused also confessed to have snatched a car from District and Session Judge of Thatta and snatched other government vehicles bearing registration number GSC-361 and GS-8692.

Police said the accused had no criminal record and they had confessed to have snatched some 200 vehicles. SSP Raza said that investigation was under way and the police were trying to arrest rest of his accomplices. Also, ACLC SSP Asad Raza suspended Sub-Inspector Aslam Khanzada over his antisocial videos viral on social media and ordered investigation into charges against him.

On the other side, police claimed to have arrested at least 19 accused in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. Police said the accused were involved in various criminal activities and police had recovered weapons and narcotics from them. The accused were arrested in Kharader, Kalri, Docks, Quaidabad, Paposh Nagar, Sohrab Goth and other areas in the city. The accused were identified as Amir Khan, Tariq, Abdul Rehman, Tayyab, Abdul Noor, Abdul Kareem, Tanveer, Mehtab, Ahmed Wazir, Nadir, Khursheed, Saleem, Umar, Saddique, Rehmat, Muhammad Shah, Abdul Hafeez, Salman and Asad Umar.

Meanwhile, unknown assailants stabbed a young girl to death and wounded her brother in the limits of New Karachi Police Station. Police said the accused barged in the house located at Sector 11, New Karachi, stabbed 19 years old Remsha Faheem and 12 years old Wajahat. Police rushed to the scene and shifted the victims to hospital where doctors pronounced the girl dead.

Police said that the victim’s mother got divorced eleven years ago and used to work in factory. As mother reached home found her children lying in pool of blood and informed police. Police have so far been unable to ascertain the motive behind the murder while suspect personal enmity was the motive behind.

Clash

Dozens of students political workers were attacked at the office of the Jamat-e-Islami located in the remits of Gulberg police station. According to the details, students organizations including Islami Jamiat Tulba and All Pakistan Muttahida Student Organization were collided over some issue in Primer College located in North Nazimabad. Following the clash, workers affiliated IJT attacked and thrashed the workers of APMSO which resulting workers associated with APMSO rushed at the office of Jamat-e-Islami and ransacked the office while also beaten up the party representatives present in the office. Police have registered the case against the APMSO workers including Umar, Amjed, Raza, Fahad, Pervaiz and various unknown. Police said that both parties activists were collided during examination center at Primer College where workers were sought to facilitate their own workers during examination.