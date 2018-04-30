Share:

HAFIZABAD: A religious scholar stressed a need for unity among the Muslims to foil the evil designs of anti-Islam forces. Addressing a conference titled 'Azmat-i-Quran and Zikr-i-Khuda', Peer Saifur Rehman Darkhawasti said that the anti-Islam forces intended to capture resources of the Muslim world by making different sects of Muslims fight each other. He called upon the Muslims to force unity among them and adhere to the teachings of Quran and Sunnah. "The anti-Islam forces will succeed in their designs if we fail to create unity among us," he pointed out.