MIRPUR (AJK) -Amidst high security arrangements, two-day Urs of eminent spiritual leader Baba Peer Shah Ghazi commonly known as Damri Wali Sarkar began on Monday at his mausoleum at Khari Sharif in Mirpur.

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan opened the celebrations by performing the ablution of the mausoleum in the presence of thousands of pilgrims from various parts of AJK and the country.

The Prime Minister as well as other pilgrims laid the floral wreath at the Mazar and prayed for the stability, integrity and solidarity of Pakistan and the success of Kashmir freedom movement.

Extraordinary security arrangements have been made with deployment of additional police force at Khari Sahareef to maintain complete peace and order during the Urs celebrations.

Special arrangements have been devised by the authorities to facilitate the pilgrims from across AJK and various parts of the country to observe the Urs celebrations in a befitting manner and with full reverence under the aegis of the AJK government.

The pilgrims offered prayers for the upholding of Islam, unity and solidarity of the Muslim ummah, security, stability, integrity, prosperity and defence of the country and early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Speakers including eminent Ulema, Naat Khawan and other religious scholars paid glorious tributes to Hazrat Baba Peer Shah Ghazi for his remarkable services for the preaching and publications of the teachings of Islam in the Subcontinent and particularly in that area.

On the occasion, prominent scholars, naat Khawan and poets presented the mystic poetry of great Saint and Arif-e-Khari Shareef Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA).