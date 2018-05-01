Share:

Islamabad - The Secretariat police on Sunday night booked and arrested Chief Security Officer of US embassy in Islamabad, Syed Taimor Iqbal for misbehaving with police and preventing a public servant from performing his responsibilities through use of force. The incident happened after US embassy’s Second Secretary in Islamabad, Chad Rex Auburn hit a motorcycle and injured two riders at the Constitution Avenue.

Auburn was taken into custody and shifted to the Secretariat police station after the accident but released in later hours after verification of his documents from the foreign office and recording his statement before the police. He was charged with nothing as he enjoyed immunity as a diplomat. The incident took place on Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue on Sunday night. On the other side, the police booked the motorcycle rider for negligent and reckless driving which caused the accident.

The FIR registered against the Chief Security Officer, an American national of Pakistani origin, under section 353, 186 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) stated that he misbehaved with the police Inspector who reached the spot, assaulted him and tried to prevent him from shifting the US diplomat and his vehicle to the police station. On Monday he was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate, Jawad Adil who granted him bail against surety bonds of Rs 50,000. Section 353 of the PPC states that if a public servant is prevented from performing his responsibilities through use of criminal force then the culprit may be awarded punishment of up to two years or fine or both.

The police also booked the rider motorcycle who received head injuries as a result of the accident. The FIR lodged at the Secretariat police station against Nazakat Aslam on the complaint of a police officer under section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code said that the accident was a result of Aslam’s “negligence and recklessness”. Aslam and his companion Mohammad Waseem had suffered minor injuries in the accident and were taken to a nearby hospital. They have since been discharged. According to police, the crime for which the bike rider was booked is a bailable offence. The incident comes only weeks after a US diplomat hit and killed a motorcyclist and injured another through by jumping a traffic light at Margalla intersection in the federal capital.

According to the police high ups, the diplomat could not be released until the foreign office verifies his diplomatic status and immunity. They said the police have prepared an SOP to deal with such incidents, and as per the SOP, a diplomatic document would not be accepted by the police [for release] without its verification by the foreign office.