Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Anusha Rahman Khan Monday chaired the 60th meeting of board of directors (BoD) of Universal Service Fund Company (USF Co) here.

The minister, who is also chairperson of the BoD, appreciated the consistent hard work of the company to transform its vision of development into a reality. She approved the launch of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for Girls portal, directing the USF management to ensure that the “Girls who code” should be given a prospect through this portal to join any international club under the same umbrella to empower themselves further in the field. The Board also approved the annual budget for the company amounting to Rs 12.7 billion, which is in line with the vision of federal government.

In order to swiftly disseminate the benefits of telecommunication and broadband services to un-served masses, the emphasis has been placed on Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services. Board members and the senior management of USF Co also attended the meeting.