ISLAMABAD - Water situation has once again worsened as Tarbela reservoir is likely to touch dead level within next couple of days and Sindh has threatened to defer operation of right bank canals of Guddu and Sukkur Barrages,which will affect the supplies of water to Balochistan canals.

In a letter to IRSA the Sindh government has said that Tarbela has been reduced to 1390 ft which is only 4.3 ft above the minimum operating level of 1386 ft.

It shows that there is only to two days water available in Tarbela reservoir, said the letter the copies of which is available with The Nation.

The letter said that on the other hand the level of Mangla Reservoir has been reported as 1103.80 ft, which is 53.80 ft above the dead storage level of 1050 ft.

However, it is strange to note that water is still depleting from Tarbela Reservoir and storing in Mangla Reservoir, the province complained.

Further, transferring of water from Indus to Jhelum-Chenab System through C-J and T-P Link Canals is being continued, despite the fact that water availability in Indus on lower side than Jhelum-Chenab System. “If this trend continues then supplies from Indus River may be on run of the river basis within 1 to 2 days. Consequently, the acute water shortage crisis in Sindh province will further aggravated. It is ,therefore, requested that transferring of water from Indus to Jhelum-Chena system may kindly be stopped immediately,”irrigation department Sindh maintained.

The provinces requested that requirements of Trimmue,Panjnad and Sindh canals may be fulfilled by releasing more water from Mangla Reservoir. Otherwise, Sindh Irrigation Department will have no other option except to defer operation of right bank canals of Guddu and Sukkur Barrages,which will obviously affect the supplies to Balochistan Canals of Pat Feeder and Khirthar Canal also.

Punjab has also informed IRSA that water availability in Chenab zone has improved ,therefore, reduce water discharge from Mangla reservoir.

Punjab has requested to reduce water supply from Mangla from 28000 cusecs to 25000 cusecs, official source said.

However, IRSA has refused the Punjab demand stating that if water flows will not improve in Indus at Tarbela in the next 24 hours water level will be reduced at Chasma within 28 hours and ultimately they have to discontinue water supply to Punjab from TP canal.

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels were as follows on Monday.

Indus at Tarbela inflows 34900 cusecs and outflows 45000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera inflows 23300 cusecs and outflows 23300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: inflows 33200 cusecs and outflows 28000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala inflows 21200 cusecs and outflows 11600 cusecs.

Tarbela, present level 1390.30 feet against the minimum operating level 1386 feet. Mangla minimum operating level 1050 feet while the present level 1103.80 feet.Chashma against the minimum operating level 638.15 feet is presently at 641.80 feet.