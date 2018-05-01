Share:

A busy season of cricket in the UAE this winter has compelled the PCB to weigh up alternative options as host venues for Pakistan's international commitments. Where could they play their home games if not the UAE (or Pakistan, yet)?

Malaysia

The PCB has actively engaged Malaysia this year as a potential host for their series with Australia and New Zealand. It is not that far-fetched an idea. The country has hosted the Under-19 World Cup in 2008; in 2006, it also hosted a triangular ODI series involving Australia, India and West Indies. Eight years later, in May 2014, it hosted two ODIs featuring Afghanistan, Hong Kong and the UAE.

But it has not hosted a Test ever and has only one internationally recognised stadium, the Kinrara Academy Oval. October to March - which would be Pakistan's home season - is also the rainiest season in Kuala Lumpur, with October, November and December experiencing 20-25 days of rain.

Sri Lanka

The PCB has often considered Sri Lanka as an option for hosting international cricket. It is a readymade cricket destination and would present no infrastructure challenges.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), cash-strapped as it often is, might even welcome the opportunity to raise the extra revenue the PCB would pay out to rent stadiums. And Pakistan has already played a "home" Test in Colombo, the thrilling opening game of the 2002-03 series against Australia. But space would have to be found in the calendar alongside Sri Lanka's own home commitments, which now include the Lankan Premier League.

Bangladesh

Another destination that has figured in the PCB's thinking. It is similar to Sri Lanka in that it is equipped for international cricket. And Pakistan games could potentially attract bigger crowds than they would in Sri Lanka.

Relations between the two boards, however, are not exactly cordial at the moment. Last year the PCB called off a tour to Bangladesh, angry that the BCB had not agreed to tour Pakistan. Plus, Bangladesh's own home commitments, including the established BPL, would present logistical challenges.

England

Pakistan played two "home" Tests against Australia in the Spirit of Cricket series in 2010. They won a Test too, their first against Australia after 13 successive losses, if that is worth anything. Of all the options, England will bring the best crowds for Pakistan games, especially white-ball ones. On the other hand, England's calendar is cramped with a full international season, plus a number of domestic tournaments. And the home season is May to September, completely outside of Pakistan's traditional October-to-March window.

Qatar

Months before the launch of the first PSL, the PCB announced Doha, Qatar as the venue for the league. That came after a brief dispute with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) over venues.

It was eventually resolved and the UAE has since been home to the PSL. But Doha has hosted an international women's tri-series in 2014, between Pakistan, Ireland and South Africa. Conditions would be similar to the UAE, so Pakistan's home-season window would not be affected. But it has only one stadium, would likely be as expensive as the UAE, and would have similar problems in attracting crowds to its games.–Courtesy ESPN Cricinfo