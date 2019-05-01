Share:

A verification exercise carried out by the Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Ajaz Shah revealed that some 55 ghost employees were working under the district administration.

According to the details, Hyderabad’s deputy commissioner took notice of the shortage of employees and sought a list of all the employees from district account office.

During the verification drive, at least 55 ghost employs, from grade 1 to 16, were detected who had been enjoying regular salaries for last six years. Officials said that concerned supervisors were also involved in the issue.

The deputy commission served show-cause notices on the ghost employees and ordered to launch an inquiry into the issue.

Last year in November, after taking notice of reports regarding appointment of ghost cops in Thatta’s police department, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned the policemen named in the reports for scrutiny.

As per details, the policemen who had been appointed between 2012 to 2014, were interviewed by the NAB officials after it was revealed that salaries worth Rs.250 mln were being released under the names of 112 ghost cops in the district.

Involvement of police officers Azam Gopang, Abdul Sattar Solangi and Raja Shahid into the swindle had been established during the departmental probe.