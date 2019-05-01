Share:

HIV-positive cases in Ratodero have increased to 65, with most of them being children, screening of at least 2,000 outpatients determined at the camps established in the hometown of the Bhutto family.

Yesterday, the Ratodero police detained Dr Muzaffar Ghangharo – who is under a three-day physical remand on charges of infecting dozens of his patients with HIV – believed to be the cause of the recent alarming spike in HIV-positive cases in the district.

He was arrested after an official of the anti-quackery team, Dr Abdul Sami Rajpur, filed a complaint against the doctor last night.

What appears to be a deliberate attempt to inflict people – including children with HIV which causes the deadly disease of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, or Aids – the doctor had been using used syringes while his registration was expired about 13 years ago.

Meanwhile, fear and panic has spread in the district as five camps have been established for screening of the people.

Sindh Aids Control Programme in-charge Dr Sikandar Memon has told the media that about 2,000 people have been diagnosed so far.

Furthermore, Sindh provincial government ostentatiously woke up and claimed to have been taking action against unregistered laboratories and their owners.

The inflicted patients were shifted to the Chandka Medical Hospital for medical attention.

Earlier this month, provincial health authorities were alarmed when the number of HIV-positive cases rose significantly – including more than a dozen children.

Supervisor of the HIV Aids Control Programme in the area, Dr Abdul Hafeez said the children who were tested HIV positive are between the ages of four months and eight years.

Without treatment, HIV-infected people go on to develop AIDS, a syndrome that weakens the immune system and leaves the body exposed to opportunistic infections such as tuberculosis, and some types of cancer.