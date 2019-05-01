Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Pakistan is making efforts for peace in Afghanistan and hoped that they will pay off.

This he said while talking to an Afghan delegation comprising politicians, journalists, academics and businessmen in Islamabad, here today

Qureshi assured the members of the delegation that Pakistan will continue its efforts for peace in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Pakistan-Afghan relations and matters of mutual interest, including Afghan reconciliation process were discussed.

The delegation members appreciated the role, Pakistan has played for bringing the two sides on the dialogue table as part of the peace process.

The delegation presented its proposals to the Foreign Minister for building trust between Pakistan and Afghanistan and enhancing bilateral political and economic cooperation.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asserted “Pakistan will not be party to any internal conflict in Afghanistan anymore.”

A statement was issued by the Prime Minister office on Thursday stated, “Pakistan is highly dismayed by the surge of violence in Afghanistan from all sides. The so called offensives are condemnable and will undermine the peace process. It is not right to seek an edge in dialogue through coercion.”