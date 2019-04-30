Share:

KARACHI-Producer and singer Abbas Ali Khan releases his single ‘Sitaron Se Agay’.

The song marks the very first time Khan has collaborated with his wife Lala Rukh. Currently Khan is also working on multiple projects simultaneously which he will be releasing later this year.

Khan is known for creating conceptually strong music videos/songs while also introducing new sounds and music within the current music scene of Pakistan.

Talking about the concept of the song, Abbas Ali Khan explains, “SynthWave also known as RetroWave has been gaining popularity all around the world. Although it is a new genre but it imports sounds and certain chord progressions from the music of the 1980s.

If you know 80s or 90s music, you will instantly feel nostalgic. It’s a very refreshing melody. To be honest I’ve always been a fan of 80s music, my score for the film Jalaibee makes that very obvious. Lyrically the song talks about how at times we give up on society and the negative energies of people surrounding us. This is the point when everything starts to feel meaningless. You wish you had someone who could understand you and shares your passion. A realm where there is peace, harmony and everyone speaks the language of love. A place beyond judgement.

Believe it or not the underlying thought of this song is the same as what bulley shah said ‘Chal Bulleya Chal Uthay ChalieyJithay Sare Annay’, Na koi Saadi zaat pichaane Na koi saanuMannay’. Tough to find a place like that on earth and I took the creative liberty, poetic freedom to take my listeners beyond the stars.

I wanted to take them to a new home where everyone speaks only one language that is Love.