Pakistan is a rich country in term of natural resources. The agriculture sector was once on the top due to golden corps. We were amongst the 40 percent of exports for cotton but with the passage of time, poor planning has deteriorated our exports. Now, most of the Asian countries have left Pakistan behind in cotton export. Moreover, cotton products export also decreased and due to better export planning and low rates, Bangladesh is now at the top in Asia and Pakistan stands nowhere.

One thing that worth mentioning here is that our province Balochistan is also richest in natural resources and in date production.

Still, Pakistan has the ability to increase exports using the latest method and tactics of export. After cotton, dates of Balochistan can be a potential export item. It is the best criteria to end the gap between imports and exports, which is widening day by day and Pakistan is losing the foreign exchange.

M.AHSAN BUKSH,

Karachi, April 16.