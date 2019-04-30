Share:

SYDNEY - Astronomers from around the world have discovered a black hole pumping “rapidly swinging jets” into the surrounding universe in a way that has never been seen before.

Known as V404 Cygni, researchers on Tuesday said the black hole appears to be shooting out powerful beans of plasma at a rate of speed so fast that it’s “dragging spacetime”.

Lead author of the findings published in the journal Nature, Associate Professor James Miller-Jones from Australia’s Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) said it’s one of the most extraordinary black hole systems he has ever come across.

“Like many black holes, it’s feeding on a nearby star, pulling gas away from the star and forming a disk of material that encircles the black hole and spirals towards it under gravity,” he said.

“What’s different in V404 Cygni is that we think the disk of material and the black hole are misaligned.”

“This appears to be causing the inner part of the disk to wobble like a spinning top and fire jets out in different directions as it changes orientation.”

While jets from a black hole usually move in a straight line, in this case the beans are firing wildly.