ISLAMABAD-Islamabad operational and traffic police have launched joint campaign to ensure safer road environment in the city and check violation of the traffic rules.

A spokesman said that following directions of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar, a campaign has been launched as DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has provided additional strength to traffic police for assistance. A total of 13 pickets have been erected in the city and joint operation has been launched to check violation of traffic rules. The policemen will impose fine on those not following traffic rules while smooth flow of traffic would also be ensured.

In this connection, a meeting was held to review arrangements for smooth traffic flow in the city which was attended among others by DIG (Security and Traffic) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP (Traffic) and officials from traffic and operation divisions.

It was agreed that police teams of both divisions (traffic and operations) would ensure equal implementation of law and adopt policy of zero tolerance against those violating the traffic rules. The joint police teams would devise a strategy to ensure smooth traffic flow at the busy areas of the city and facilitate the citizens. These teams would conduct checking of suspicious elements and ensure strict action against criminal elements. DIG (Operations) also visited various areas of the city and appreciated the policemen performing duties at the erected points, according to the police.