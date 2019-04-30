Share:

I want to convey to you the prime minister’s attention on the issue of National identity for Bangladeshi and Afghani nationals. In September 2018, Prime minister while addressing in the national assembly and announces that government will provide citizenship to the children of Afghan and Bangladesh refugees. That is still not fulfilling.

I also bring in the notice to the prime minister’s that Bihari people who are mostly living in Karachi since more than 45 years migrated from Bangladesh after the independence of East Pakistan since 1971 are also facing problem to getting the CNIC. NADRA asking for proof of ration card or clearance certificates if they have not those document they face rejection for issuing the CNIC.

Without CNIC, they do not get a job the reason that they attract criminal activities. I request on your behalf to the prime minister’s please get it resolved soon.

MUHAMMAD JAMSHED,

Karachi, April 17.