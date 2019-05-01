Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday directed the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to ensure smooth supply of daily use commodities at all USC outlets across the country to facilitate people under USC Ramazan Package.

During a meeting regarding Ramzan relief package, the adviser further said that timely supply of required stock at all stores and provision of products to masses at affordable rates during the holy month of Ramzzan should be ensured by the corporation to facilitate the public at grass root level. At the outset, the meeting was given a detailed briefing by the officials of USC about the preparations regarding Ramazan Relief package.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Minister for Planning, development and Reforms Mukhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Baber and senior official of USC.

The government had already provided Rs 2 billion to USC for Ramazan Relief Package, which would be functional across the country from May 2. The package will facilitate to the middle income and lower income people by providing them essential items at a lower price through countrywide network of Utility Store Corporation.