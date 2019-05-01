Share:

ISLAMABAD - District Cricket Association (DCA) Rawalpindi ad-hoc committee member Lt Col (R) Raja Wasim Ahmed Janjua has announced to conduct Club Cricket Championship from June 10 under the supervision of DCA tournament organising committee.

Talking to The Nation, Wasim said: “The championship will be held under PCB one-day rules and regulations. The captains’ formal meeting of the event will be held on May 26 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.”

He said only the players of clubs, registered with DCA Rawalpindi, can participate in the championship. “To introduce young players, it is decided that at least three players in each team’s playing XI must be aged under-19. All the matches of the event will be conducted as per the schedule issued by the organising committee.”

The inaugural match will be played on June 10 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium while the semifinals and final will also be played at the same venue. It will be only the organising committee’s right to change or alter the matches schedule. All the teams will be divided in various groups consisting of three teams.

The matches within the group will be played on round league basis and the top teams will qualify for the second round. The timings of toss for every match will be 9am and remaining timings be as under.