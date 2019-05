Share:

LAHORE (PR) UX Pakistan 2019 was the 3rd iteration of the annual design conference held by the Design Society at LUMS in collaboration with the Department of Computer Science, Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE) and the Computer-Human Interaction Lab at LUMS. The event was directed by Dr Suleman Shahid with workshops conducted on the April 20 and talks on the April 21.