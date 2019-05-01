Share:

KARACHI (PR) Engro Energy Limited’s strive for empowerment for the local communities & provision of quality education for the youth has enabled it to enter into a tripartite partnership agreement with five internationally recognized Chinese universities & the Thar Projects partner, China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) to award scholarships in engineering and non-engineering disciplines. As per the agreement, fully funded scholarships will be awarded to students from communities where Engro operates.