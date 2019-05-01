Share:

SUKKUR - A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur conducted a raid on various godowns of Food Department Larkana in the presence of Judicial Magistrate Khalid Ahmed Soomro.

According to an official handout issued from the Directorate of Information Department Sukkur on Tuesday, the NAB officers said that Rehmatpur Godown Larkana was raided in the presence of Judicial Magistrate.

It was assessed that as per the record, there must have been 42,188 wheat bags. However, after counting, it was discovered that there were only 27,350 wheat bags. It indicated the loss of about Rs25 million on Rehmatpur Godown.

Similarly, a raid was also conducted on Badah Godown Larkana where the NAB team found 35,000 wheat bags instead of 235,000 as per the record.