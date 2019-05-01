Share:

ISLAMABAD - The footwear exports from the country witnessed an increase of 11.42 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth $90.068 million during July-March (2018-19) against the exports of $80.834 million during July-March (2017-18), showing a growth of 11.42 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among these, the exports of leather footwear witnessed a growth of 10.01 percent as it surged from $72.073 million during last fiscal year to $79.285 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports from the country stood at just $0.075 million during the current year against $0.191 million during last year, showing decline of 60.73 percent. However the exports of all other footwear commodities increased by 24.95 percent during the period under review as these went up from $8.570 million last year to $10.708 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the footwear exports decreased by 9.15 percent during the month of March 2019 when compared to the same month of last year. The footwear exports during 2019 were recorded at $9.758 million against the exports of $10.741 million in March 2018. During the month under review, the leather footwear exports decreased by 10.95 percent, canvas by 100 percent, however that of all other footwea commodities increased by 2.21 percent.