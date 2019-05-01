Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Geelani has been admitted to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences after he complained of abdominal pain.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the doctors at SKIMS advised him several tests which confirmed intestinal infection.

Syed Ali Geelani is on pacemaker since 1997.

In 2003, his left kidney was removed at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai as it had developed carcinoma. In 2004, his gall bladder was removed at Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. He was again operated upon in 2007 and half of his right kidney was removed.

In 2008, he was out on new pacemaker at Escorts Heart Institute Delhi. In 2010, his eyes were operated upon at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the people to pray for early recovery of Syed Ali Geelani. An APHC spokesman said that Geelani was seen by doctors of the gastroenterology Department and was diagnosed to be having the large intestinal infection for which he needs admission in the hospital. “At SKIMS concerned doctors attended the ailing leader and have put him on treatment and advised some tests. He is physically weak and frail but stable,” said the spokesman. “People are requested to pray for his speedy recovery,” he added.