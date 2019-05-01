Share:

ISLAMABAD - According to Karachi Sarafa Association, the per tola price of 24 karat gold Tuesday witnessed increase of Rs100 and was traded at Rs69,000 as compared to the last closing at Rs68,900. The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs85 and was traded at Rs59,156 against Rs59,071. The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs890 per tola and that of 10 grams silver was traded at Rs763.

According to the Rawalpindi-Islamabad local Sarafa Association, the per tola price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs400 per tola in the twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad and was traded at Rs67,600 and that of 10 grams gold decreased by Rs345 and was traded at Rs57,955. In international market, the price of gold increased by $05 per ounce and traded at $1286 as compared to the last closing at $1281.