In an exceptional move for the welfare of the working class, the federal government has decided to subsidise airline service for Pakistani labourers, who could not visit homeland for a period of seven years.

Yesterday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has approved ‘Mazdoor ka Ehsas Program’ during a meeting in Islamabad.

‘Mazdoor ka Ehsas Program’ will be launched formally today (World Labour Day).

According to details, labours will be able to get themselves registered under the initiative that will ensure certain benefits for them, including pension.